Atletico boss Simeone wary of improved Valencia

Valencia have come a long way in recent months and are tough opponents despite their lowly LaLiga position, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said on the eve of Saturday's match at the Mestalla Stadium.

Atletico thumped Valencia, who are 18th in the standings with just five wins, 3-0 at the Metropolitano in September.

Atletico, meanwhile, are third with 50 points from 24 matches, just one point behind leaders Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid.

"Those who saw Valencia play will interpret that they are different to those of months ago, they have more intensity, a correct tactical behaviour and at home they have a step more with their people (supporting them)," Simeone told reporters on Friday.

Simeone's side wasted a golden opportunity to go top in LaLiga after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Celta Vigo on Saturday.

After two consecutive LaLiga draws, Atletico will look to return to winning ways against Valencia, who are on a three-match unbeaten run in the league.

"We've been fortunate enough to experience a lot of important games and we'll take it in our stride. Starting with a Valencia team that has improved with the new coach (Carlos Corberan), with a lot of order and that has made them grow," Simeone said.

The Argentine also backed Frenchman Antoine Griezmann.

The 33-year-old forward has scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 35 games across all competitions this season.

"He is an extraordinary player, differential, he makes us have a leap in quality. Of course, there are games where he doesn't do well, like so many other teammates. It will be up to me to interpret his game management. I have absolute confidence in him," Simeone said.