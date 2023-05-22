Logo
Atletico breeze past Osasuna 3-0 in LaLiga clash
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 21, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez, Antonio Gomis, Axel Witsel, Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo de Paul applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Atletico breeze past Osasuna 3-0 in LaLiga clash
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 21, 2023 Osasuna's Lucas Torro in action with Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
22 May 2023 12:31AM
MADRID : Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez and Angel Correa scored to give Atletico Madrid a 3-0 home win over Osasuna on Sunday.

Carrasco opened the scoring right before the break after a fast build-up and Saul extended their lead in the 62nd minute, striking a loose ball into the net from inside the box.

Correa closed out the win with a tidy finish from a Rodrigo de Paul pass in the 82nd minute.

With Barcelona having already clinched the title, Atletico are second in LaLiga with 72 points, one ahead of Real Madrid in third who have a game in hand.

(Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

