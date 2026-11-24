MADRID, Nov 24 : Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin announced his resignation as LaLiga Delegate Committee vice-president on Tuesday, to focus on other roles and avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Gil's decision to leave was motivated by his roles on the executive committees at UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC), which made balancing his schedule and responsibilities increasingly difficult, Atletico told Reuters.

The club added that Gil wanted to avoid any potential conflicts of interest that could occur due to his roles on those committees.

Spanish media, including Marca, reported his resignation may be linked to LaLiga's alleged funding of more than €1 million ($1.1 million) for the Union of European Clubs (UEC).

Neither LaLiga nor the UEC immediately responded to requests for comment.

The UEC recently filed a competition complaint with the European Commission regarding a 2024 memorandum of understanding between UEFA and the EFC.

The memorandum recognises the EFC as the sole representative of the interests of European clubs and grants the EFC positions in UEFA decision-making committees.

The UEC's complaint says the agreement violates Articles ‌101 and 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

The body argues that UEFA's recognition of the EFC as the sole representative of clubs across Europe excludes hundreds of smaller clubs from major governance decisions, including revenue allocation, match scheduling and competition structure.

UEFA and the EFC did not respond to earlier requests for comment.

EFC, formerly known as the European Club Association, is an organisation consisting of more than 900 member clubs.

The UEC has 138 member clubs and was founded in 2023 to "promote a fair, sustainable and balanced football ecosystem."

The EFC website lists 20 Spanish men's and women's clubs as members, while 13 Spanish clubs appear as members of the UEC.

Gil has been vice-president of LaLiga's Delegate Committee since 2020 and was reelected two years ago. The committee is the main administrative and governing body for LaLiga.

Six clubs are elected to represent the top tier and six for the second division, with two sitting vice-presidents also elected. LaLiga chief Javier Tebas is president of the committee.

($1 = 0.9167 euros)