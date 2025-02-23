Atletico claim provisional top spot with 3-0 win at Valencia

VALENCIA, Spain : Atletico Madrid took provisional top spot in LaLiga with a comfortable 3-0 away win at a toothless Valencia on Saturday thanks to a first-half brace by Julian Alvarez and a late strike by substitute Angel Correa.

Former Manchester City forward Alvarez struck a rebound in the 12th minute to open the scoring and headed home an Antoine Griezmann cross in the 30th to extend Atletico's lead.

Atletico took their foot off the pedal after the break but managed to score the third goal sthrough Correa in a quick counter-attack in the 86th minute.

Atletico top the LaLiga standings on 53 points, two ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid, both with a game in hand. Struggling Valencia are third from the bottom on 23 points.