Atletico cruise to 3-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano
Atletico cruise to 3-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher scores their second goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2025 Rayo Vallecano's Florian Lejeune in action with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action with Rayo Vallecano's Augusto Batalla REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
25 Apr 2025 05:44AM
MADRID :Goals from Alexander Sorloth, Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez powered Atletico Madrid to a 3-0 home win over city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Thursday, strengthening their grip on third place in LaLiga.

With their league title hopes all but over after a 1-0 loss at Las Palmas, Diego Simeone's side bounced back to move up to 66 points, six clear of fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao.

Sorloth opened the scoring just three minutes in, heading home Giuliano Simeone's cross at the far post, and the Norwegian nearly doubled his tally four minutes later, only to be denied by Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

Gallagher then rose highest to nod in a pinpoint delivery from Rodrigo De Paul and double the lead shortly before the break, while Alvarez sealed the win in the 77th minute with a tidy finish from substitute Antoine Griezmann's assist.

The defeat leaves Rayo 11th with 41 points, five away from European spots.

Source: Reuters
