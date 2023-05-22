Logo
Atletico earn comfortable win over Osasuna
Atletico earn comfortable win over Osasuna

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa (top) celebrates with Antoine Griezmann after scoring his team's third goal against Osasuna

22 May 2023 12:31AM
BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid eased to a 3-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga to climb provisionally second, one point clear of rivals Real Madrid, who visit Valencia later on Sunday (May 21).

Yannick Carrasco fired Atletico ahead against the Copa del Rey runners-up after Antoine Griezmann teed him up well.

Diego Simeone was forced to substitute striker Alvaro Morata who took a painful blow in the back from Osasuna defender David Garcia while challenging for the ball.

Saul Niguez doubled Atletico's lead at the Metropolitano, bursting into the box and rifling home in the 62nd minute.

Angel Correa wrapped up the win with a low finish after being slipped through by Rodrigo de Paul.

Atletico guaranteed they will return to the Champions League next season with victory, following this season's humiliating group stage elimination.

Osasuna's defeat is a blow to their hopes of qualifying for continental competition next season, with Jagoba Arrasate's side ninth, three points behind Athletic Bilbao in seventh - a Conference League spot.

Earlier Espanyol, 19th, earned an important 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano to cut the gap on Real Valladolid and Getafe ahead of them to one point in the relegation battle.

Source: AFP

