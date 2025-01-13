Logo
Sport

Atletico edge Osasuna to claim top spot with Alvarez goal
13 Jan 2025 01:24AM
MADRID : Atletico Madrid claimed a 1-0 home win over Osasuna on Sunday to move top of the LaLiga standings thanks to a second-half goal from Julian Alvarez.

Leaders Atletico Madrid secured their 14th consecutive victory across all competitions, a club record, to reach 44 points, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. It's seven games without a win in the league for Osasuna, who are 11th.

The hosts dominated the entire match but the game was goalless at halftime before Argentina forward Alvarez broke the deadlock in the 55th minute from close range.

Atleti had around 60 per cent possession in the first half but struggled to convert that to goals after going close through Antoine Griezmann and Alvarez.

Source: Reuters

