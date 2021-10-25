Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atletico extend lead at top of Brazil's Serie A
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Atletico extend lead at top of Brazil's Serie A

Atletico extend lead at top of Brazil's Serie A
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Cuiaba - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 24, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Federico Zaracho in action with Cuiaba's Alan Empereur REUTERS/Washington Alves
Atletico extend lead at top of Brazil's Serie A
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Cuiaba - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 24, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Jair celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Washington Alves
Atletico extend lead at top of Brazil's Serie A
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Cuiaba - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 24, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Hulk in action with Cuiaba's Alan Empereur REUTERS/Washington Alves
Atletico extend lead at top of Brazil's Serie A
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Cuiaba - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 24, 2021 Cuiaba's Clayson in action with Atletico Mineiro's Ignacio Fernandez REUTERS/Washington Alves
Atletico extend lead at top of Brazil's Serie A
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Cuiaba - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 24, 2021 Cuiaba's Camilo and teammates celebrate an own goal scored by Atletico Mineiro's Everson REUTERS/Washington Alves
25 Oct 2021 07:59AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 07:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil : Atletico Mineiro beat Cuiaba 2-1 at home on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A to 11 points.

The visitors took a shock lead after two minutes when Nathan Silva’s backpass surprised goalkeeper Everson and rolled into his own goal but Atletico took just two minutes to equalize when on-form striker Hulk tapped in from close range.

Jair gave Atletico all three points in first half stoppage time when he headed home a cross from the left. Hulk had a third ruled out early in the second half.

The result lifts the Belo Horizonte side to 59 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Fortaleza, one of the surprise teams in this year's competition.

Atletico face third-place Flamengo, the reigning Serie A champions, at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro next Saturday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us