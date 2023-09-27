Logo
Sport

Atletico forward Correa sidelined with knee injury
Sport

Atletico forward Correa sidelined with knee injury

Atletico forward Correa sidelined with knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 21, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Osasuna's Lucas Torro REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

27 Sep 2023 12:52AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 01:42AM)
MADRID: Atletico Madrid's Argentina forward Angel Correa is out of action after picking up a knee injury in their 3-1 win over Real Madrid in LaLiga at the weekend, the club said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Correa came on in the 86th minute but was left in pain following a strong challenge in stoppage time from midfielder Jude Bellingham, who was booked.

"Angel Correa sustained a grade 1 sprain of the medial collateral ligament of the knee," Atletico said in a statement. "The Argentina international has undergone an MRI scan that has confirmed the injury."

Spanish media said Correa could be sidelined until after the international break in mid-October.

Correa's absence is another blow for Diego Simeone's side who are already without the injured Thomas Lemar, Reinildo Mandava, Caglar Soyuncu, Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo De Paul.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

