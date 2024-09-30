Logo
Atletico grab last-gasp equaliser against Real in interrupted Madrid derby
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 29, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 29, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa scores their first goal REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 29, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates scoring their first goal with Koke and Jose Maria Gimenez REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 29, 2024 Real Madrid's Eder Militao scores their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 29, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Koke and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior clash REUTERS/Juan Medina
30 Sep 2024 05:40AM
MADRID : Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa bundled home an equaliser deep into added time against Real Madrid to snatch a 1-1 draw on Sunday in a LaLiga derby that was suspended for just over 20 minutes after the home fans hurled objects onto the pitch.

The game was stopped in the 69th, five minutes after defender Eder Militao scored the opener for the visitors, as Atletico ultras Fondo Sur threw objects towards Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who alerted the referee.

After a delay of over 20 minutes the players returned to the pitch and Atletico piled on the pressure before levelling the scores when substitute Correa forced the ball home from close range after a counter attack in the fifth minute of added time.

Real are second in the standings on 18 points, three behind Barcelona and two ahead of Atletico in third after eight games.

Source: Reuters

