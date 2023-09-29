Atletico hang on to beat Osasuna 2-0 in ill-tempered match

PAMPLONA, Spain: Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme earned Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win over Osasuna in a bad-tempered La Liga encounter which ended with both teams reduced to 10 men on Thursday (Sep 28).

Atletico, who have a game in hand, moved up to fifth place in the La Liga standings on 13 points, six behind surprise leaders Girona.

Griezmann opened the scoring with a close-range strike in the 20th minute before substitute Riquelme extended Atletico's lead with a quick counter attack in the 81st minute.

Tensions boiled over after Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate was shown a red card for arguing with the referee when David Garcia's goal was ruled out in the 75th minute.

Ten minutes later, Atletico's Alvaro Morata and Osasuna's Chimy Avila were also sent off following a clash.