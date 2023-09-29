Logo
Sport

Atletico hang on to beat Osasuna 2-0 in ill-tempered match
Sport

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - September 28, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action with Osasuna's Juan Cruz REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - September 28, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme scores their second goal REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - September 28, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme in action with Osasuna's Juan Cruz REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - September 28, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Cesar Azpilicueta in action with Osasuna's Johan Mojica REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Atletico Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - September 28, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal past Osasuna's Aitor Fernandez REUTERS/Vincent West
29 Sep 2023 06:09AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 06:29AM)
PAMPLONA, Spain: Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme earned Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win over Osasuna in a bad-tempered La Liga encounter which ended with both teams reduced to 10 men on Thursday (Sep 28).

Atletico, who have a game in hand, moved up to fifth place in the La Liga standings on 13 points, six behind surprise leaders Girona.

Griezmann opened the scoring with a close-range strike in the 20th minute before substitute Riquelme extended Atletico's lead with a quick counter attack in the 81st minute.

Tensions boiled over after Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate was shown a red card for arguing with the referee when David Garcia's goal was ruled out in the 75th minute.

Ten minutes later, Atletico's Alvaro Morata and Osasuna's Chimy Avila were also sent off following a clash.

Source: Reuters

