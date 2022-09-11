Logo
Atletico hit four to see off Celta in La Liga
Sport

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 10, 2022 Celta Vigo's Hugo Mallo in action with Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 10, 2022 Celta Vigo's Unai Nunez scores an own goal and Atletico Madrid's fourth REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 10, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco scores their third goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
11 Sep 2022 05:28AM (Updated: 11 Sep 2022 05:28AM)
Madrid - Atletico Madrid clinically brushed aside Celta Vigo 4-1 at the Metropolitano in La Liga on Saturday.

Strikes from Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Yannick Carrasco and an Unai Nunez own goal completed the win for Diego Simeone's side, who moved up to fourth in the table with 10 points.

Celta started brightly and forced debutant goalkeeper Ivo Grbic into a couple of smart stops in the home side's goal, but their finishing was too profligate throughout against an Atletico side who took their chances.

Correa blasted in after nine minutes to hand Simeone's team a 1-0 lead at the break.

Five minutes after the restart De Paul, whose cushioned pass had teed up Correa's opener, doubled Atletico's advantage from the edge of the box with the help of a deflection.

Carrasco made it 3-0 with a solo effort after 66 minutes before Gabriel Veiga pulled one back for the visitors with 19 minutes to play. However, they were unable to gain a foothold as Nunez deflected substitute Matheus Cunha's cross into the net to seal victory for Atletico seven minutes from the end. 

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

