Atletico keen to keep improving to close gap with rivals, says Simeone

Atletico Madrid will continue their efforts to close the gap on their rivals next season, manager Diego Simeone said on Wednesday as his side look to end the current campaign on a high after falling out of the LaLiga title race.

Atletico's close-season transfer window last year was headlined by forward Julian Alvarez, with the club also signing midfielder Conor Gallagher, centre back Robin Le Normand and striker Alexander Sorloth.

Atletico, who last won LaLiga in 2021, were in the running for the title this campaign and even topped the standings at the halfway mark, but Simeone's side faded and now sit third with 70 points from 35 matches.

Barcelona are top with 82 points, seven ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid in second place. Barca could secure the title on Wednesday without kicking a ball if Real fail to beat Mallorca.

"In every season we take steps, last year with the arrival of players and next year we are going to do it the same way, always thinking about improving," Simeone told reporters ahead of Thursday's trip to 11th-placed Osasuna.

Atletico will also have one eye on the upcoming Club World Cup.

The expanded 32-team tournament runs from June 14 to July 13 in the United States with $1 billion in prize money at stake.

"The money at stake is for those who are thinking about that competition. For us it's a very nice tournament, it's exciting to represent Atletico and we hope to get there in the best way," Simeone said.

The Argentine was also asked about Carlo Ancelotti, who will leave Real at the end of the season to become the new coach of the Brazil national team.

Ancelotti has enjoyed four hugely successful years in his second tenure with the Spanish giants but they are set to finish this season without a trophy.

The Italian is set to be replaced at the Bernabeu by former Real midfielder Xabi Alonso.

"As a coach, we all have admiration for his work, not only for everything he managed at Real Madrid, but for his entire sporting career. I'm an admirer of his, I love him very much, he knows that and I wish him all the best," Simeone said.