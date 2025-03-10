Atletico Madrid boss Simeone disappointed in bad loss at Getafe

Atletico Madrid mananger Diego Simeone said he was extremely disappointed with his players' "bad performance" in their 2-1 loss at Getafe on Sunday which squandered their chance to move to the top of the LaLiga standings.

After Alexander Sorloth gave Atletico the lead from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, Getafe took advantage of forward Angel Correa being sent off for a studs-up tackle and then fought back thanks to last-gasp quickfire double by Mario Arambarri.

"The match didn't offer anything, it wasn't a good match to watch and a really bad performance," Simeone told DAZN.

"From a tactical point of view, each team looked for what suited them best. We didn't find what we were looking for but that was penalty, then Angel (Correa) was sent off and... pouf... It couldn't be."

With a game in hand, Barcelona lead with 57 points, one ahead Atletico and three clear third-placed Real Madrid who host Rayo Vallecano later on Sunday.

Atletico will face old rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday before hosting Barca in LaLiga on Sunday.

"I don't think it was a matter of attitude, the mental side was OK, but it wasn't a good game by us today," Simeone said.

"Nothing happened in the match. It was a tight game, we had the chance to manage the end better, but it can happen, it's football... It happens... Congratulations to the opponent and let's be calm and accept it... Let's move forward."