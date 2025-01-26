Villarreal hold Atletico Madrid to 1-1 draw

MADRID : Villarreal held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the Spanish LaLiga on Saturday as Samuel Lino's close-range effort in the second-half cancelled out Gerard Moreno's opener.

Atletico dominated proceedings throughout the match but it was the visiting side who got the lead in the 29th minute with Moreno striking from the penalty spot after he was fouled from behind inside the box.

Atletico equalised following a spell of pressure in the 58th minute when Lino tapped home a rebound by the goalkeeper who failed to hold on to an Angel Correa strike from close-range.

Winless in their last two league games after going through a remarkable 15-game winning run in all competitions, Diego Simeone's side have lost the LaLiga lead to Real Madrid, who are top on 46 points. Behind Atletico are Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, level on 39 points. Villarreal are fifth on 34.

Real have a game in hand and could extend their lead even further on top if they beat last-placed Valladolid later on Saturday.