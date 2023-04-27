Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atletico Madrid fight back to beat Mallorca 3-1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Atletico Madrid fight back to beat Mallorca 3-1

Atletico Madrid fight back to beat Mallorca 3-1

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Almeria - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 16, 2023 General view of an Atletico Madrid flag REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

27 Apr 2023 03:53AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 03:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Atletico Madrid recovered from conceding an early goal to beat Mallorca 3-1 in LaLiga on Wednesday, a result that put them two points behind their second-placed city rivals Real Madrid.

With seven games to play, third-placed Atletico climbed to 63 points, closing the gap to Real, who lost 4-2 at Girona on Tuesday. Barcelona, top with 76 points, can extend their lead when they face Rayo Vallecano later on Wednesday.

Celebrating their 120th anniversary, Atletico fell behind in the 19th minute after Mallorca defender Matija Nastasic scored with a header from a corner.

But Atletico recovered, netting twice within two minutes at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second.

Rodrigo de Paul scored in added time before the break with a close-range strike and right after halftime Alvaro Morata netted with a towering header from a perfect Nahuel Molina cross.

Yannick Carrasco wrapped up the points from a counter-attack in the 76th minute, collecting a brilliant long pass from Antoine Griezmann and dribbling around the goalkeeper before tapping into the empty goal.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.