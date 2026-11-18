Nov 17 : Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman suffered a high-grade knee sprain while on international duty with Nigeria, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday, with no timeline for his recovery provided.

• The Nigerian national team's medical staff initially said Lookman had suffered a minor sprain during the Super Eagles' 3-1 victory over Tanzania in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday

• The 29-year-old will undergo physiotherapy sessions and rehabilitation work, the Spanish club said

• Lookman has scored one goal in 11 LaLiga appearances this season for Atletico Madrid, whom he joined in February from Italian club Atalanta