Atletico Madrid held to 1-1 draw against Getafe

(Adds LaLiga in first paragraph)

MADRID : Atletico Madrid dominated the game but were held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday by LaLiga's second-from-bottom side Getafe who equalized late in the second half thanks to an Enes Unal penalty.

Atletico missed several chances to take an early lead, eventually scoring in the 60th minute when Angel Correa fired a volley into the net from a rebound.

But Getafe secured a precious point away from home in the 83rd minute after the referee spotted a handball by Saul Niguez inside the box. Unal stepped up and blasted in the resulting penalty.

Atletico are fourth in the LaLiga standings on 35 points, four behind third-placed Real Sociedad and 15 back from leaders Barcelona. In the relegation zone, Getafe are 19th on 18 points.

(This story has been refiled to add LaLiga in paragraph 1)