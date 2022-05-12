Logo
Atletico Madrid secure Champions League spot with 2-0 Elche win
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Elche v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - May 11, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez in action with Elche's Helibelton Palacios REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Elche v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - May 11, 2022 Elche's Omar Mascarell in action with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann REUTERS/Pablo Morano
12 May 2022 05:51AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 05:51AM)
ELCHE, Spain : Matheus Cunha and Rodrigo de Paul scored with close-range strikes to earn Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win at Elche on Wednesday, securing Diego Simeone's side a top-four LaLiga finish and Champions League qualification for the 10th straight season.

With two games left and Real Madrid already crowned champions, Atletico climbed to third place on 67 points, six ahead of Real Betis in fifth and with a better head-to-head record.

They also leapfrogged Sevilla, who dropped to fourth on 66 points after they were held to a goalless draw at home by relegation-threatened Mallorca earlier on Wednesday.

Cunha opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a first-time strike following a fine individual effort by substitute Renan Lodi on the left wing.

Atletico had multiple chances to extend their lead before Antoine Griezmann played a brilliant one-two with De Paul, who found himself alone inside the box to tap home into an empty net in the 62nd minute.

Source: Reuters

