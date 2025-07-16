Atletico Madrid sign midfielder Cardoso from Betis

American midfielder Johnny Cardoso will join Atletico Madrid from Real Betis, both LaLiga clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has signed a contract until 2030 with Diego Simeone's side after a successful spell at the Seville-based club.

Cardoso played a key role in helping Betis reach the final of the Conference League in May, where they lost to Chelsea.

Neither club disclosed the transfer fee, but Spanish media reports said the deal is worth around 30 million euros ($34.70 million).

Cardoso, who also holds an Italian passport, has made 22 appearances for the United States national team since his debut in 2020.

($1 = 0.8645 euros)