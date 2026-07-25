Atletico Madrid sign South Korea midfielder Lee from PSG

July 25 : South Korea midfielder Lee Kang-in has joined Atletico Madrid on a contract running until June 2031 following his departure from French side Paris St Germain, the LaLiga club said on Saturday.

• The 25-year-old joins the Spanish side in a deal reported to be worth up to 40 million euros ($45 million).

• Lee returns to Spain after three seasons with PSG, where he made 124 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists.

• Before moving to France in 2023, he played for Spanish clubs Valencia and Mallorca.

• During his time in Paris, Lee won two Champions League titles, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and two French Super Cups.

• Lee made his South Korea debut in 2019 and has earned 50 caps for his country. He represented South Korea at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)