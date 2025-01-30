Atletico Madrid thrash RB Salzburg 4-1 to reach Champions League last 16

SALZBURG, Austria : Atletico Madrid booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a top-eight finish and automatic qualification after a decisive 4-0 win over RB Salzburg on Wednesday including a double from Antoine Griezmann.

The win left Atletico fifth in the standings, with their opponents in the next round to be determined after the playoffs.

Salzburg, 34th and third from bottom, exit the competition with just three points from eight games.

Giuliano Simeone, son of coach Diego Simeone, got Atletico off to a dream start, opening the scoring with a right-footed shot inside the first five minutes, assisted by Julian Alvarez.

The 22-year-old winger was again instrumental eight minutes later, sending in a brilliant cross that Griezmann converted.

Griezmann struck again on the stroke of half-time, finishing off a Samuel Lino counter-attack.

Marcos Llorente rounded off the scoring on 63 minutes with a right-footed shot into the bottom left-hand corner after a quick break by Rodrigo de Paul. The hosts grabbed a consolation goal in the 91st minute through Adam Daghim.