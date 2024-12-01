Atletico Madrid's winning streak fuelled by newcomers' adaptation, says coach Simeone

Atletico Madrid's winning run is down to a successful adaptation by their summer signings, said coach Diego Simeone on Saturday after his side beat Real Valladolid 4-0 and clinched their seventh-straight win across all competitions.

Atletico had a dry spell earlier in the season when they won just one out of six games despite spending more than 200 million euros ($211.50 million) reinforcing the squad with signings such as Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher and Robin Le Normand after a trophyless campaign.

A month since their last defeat, a 1-0 league loss at Real Betis, Simeone believes his team to be on the right track and having a solid game plan.

"All teams need time. A month and a half ago, two months ago, we talked about the new guys needing to adapt to the team and how Atletico Madrid play because they all played differently in their (former) teams," Simeone told a press conference.

"The growth of (Clement) Lenglet, Gallagher, Julian, (Alexander) Sorloth and the hope of recovering Le Normand soon is giving us a good collective work.

"We lost a very bad game against Betis, where we were not recognisable. And I think that was the breakthrough of what has come from then on. We can win, lose or draw, but we have to be recognisable."

Simeone praised both his team's defence and attack while he hopes they can carry the momentum into the Copa del Rey where they face Cacereno in the second round on Thursday.

"Defensively we are doing well, which gives us a plus, and offensively we also have a position that gives us attacking options, speed, inside play, aerial play, counter-attacking, and we have to keep going," he said.

"The league is very long and we are looking forward to the Cup match, which will be tough like all single match ties, and we need to maintain the humility and commitment that the boys are showing."

($1 = 0.9456 euros)