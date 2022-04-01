Logo
Atletico midfielder Herrera suffers thigh injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Atletico Madrid v Manchester United - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 23, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera in action REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

01 Apr 2022 10:49PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 10:58PM)
Atletico Madrid said midfielder Hector Herrera has suffered a thigh injury, casting doubt over his participation in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City next week.

Herrera, 31, has made 24 appearances for Atletico this season and started both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United.

"After finishing last Wednesday's training session with discomfort, Hector Herrera has undergone medical tests, which have determined that he is suffering from a thigh injury," Atletico said in a statement.

"The Mexican international will begin rehabilitation work and daily physiotherapy sessions and the evolution of his injury will determine his incorporation to the group."

Atletico are fourth in the LaLiga standings with 54 points from 29 games. They face 19th-placed Alaves on Saturday, before taking on City in the Champions League on Apr 5.

Source: Reuters/ga

