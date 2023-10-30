Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atletico move up to third with 2-1 home win over Alaves
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Atletico move up to third with 2-1 home win over Alaves

Atletico move up to third with 2-1 home win over Alaves
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - October 29, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

30 Oct 2023 06:53AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2023 07:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme and Alvaro Morata scored in the first half to earn a 2-1 home win over lowly Alaves in La Liga on Sunday (Oct 29) and take their team up to third place.

Atleti, who have a game in hand on their title rivals, have 25 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Girona and a point above Barcelona in fourth.

Riquelme gave Atletico the lead in the 26th minute, scoring from close range following a cross by Alvaro Morata, who doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time with an individual effort.

Alaves midfielder Ander Guevara pulled one back for the visitors deep into added time at the end of the game with a low shot inside the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Atletico have won their last 14 La Liga home games, equalling their best run which was achieved at their old Vicente Calderon stadium from May 2012 to February 2013.

They also matched Manchester City on 72 goals scored in 2023 among the teams in Europe's top five leagues to sit only behind Borussia Dortmund (78) and Bayern Munich (77).

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.