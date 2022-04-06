Logo
Atletico must have more possession in return leg against Man City: Simeone
Atletico must have more possession in return leg against Man City: Simeone
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter-Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Atletico Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 5, 2022 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter-Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Atletico Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 5, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne scores their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Atletico Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 5, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Atletico Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 5, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter-Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Atletico Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 5, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action with Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava and Felipe REUTERS/Craig Brough
06 Apr 2022 12:06PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 12:06PM)
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was happy with his side's defending in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat at Manchester City but said they must get a bigger share of possession in the return leg if they are to advance.

Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute strike was the only goal in a game that featured few clear-cut chances, with Atletico failing to produce a single shot on target after spending much of the contest camped in their own half.

"In the first half we defended very well," Simeone told reporters. "If you value the coordinated attacking, you also have to value the strong and unashamed defence.

"We have to improve, improve and try to have more of the ball. That comes with calmness, with the humility of first having a good collective defensive effort to continue in the tie and from there, play.

"I was taught to compete and we seek to compete to the end in any way we can."

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak said the tie was far from over.

"At 1-0, I don't think the tie is closed," Oblak said. "In Madrid we are going to have to do much more offensively, defensively we are going to have to be the same or better and only then can we qualify for the semi-finals."

The second leg will be held at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid next Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

