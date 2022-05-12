Logo
Atletico recover to draw 1-1 after losing early goal
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Red Bull Bragantino v Atletico Mineiro - Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid, Braganca Paulista, Brazil - May 11, 2022 Atletico Mineiro's Ignacio Fernandez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

12 May 2022 09:58AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 09:58AM)
SAO PAULO : Reigning Brazilian champions Crecovered from losing an early goal to draw 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino on Wednesday but the point did little to halt their poor run of form.

The Belo Horizonte side have won only once in their last six games and currently sit in fifth place in the 20-team Serie A table, equal to Bragantino on nine points from six games.

Ytalo got the opening goal for Bragantino after 13 minutes when he diverted a cross from the right into the roof of the net.

However, Ignacio Fernandez levelled the scores 21 minutes into the second period from a free kick.

Source: Reuters

