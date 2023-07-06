Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atletico sign Turkey's Soyuncu on four-year deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Atletico sign Turkey's Soyuncu on four-year deal

Atletico sign Turkey's Soyuncu on four-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Turkey Training - 8km Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 19, 2021 Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu during training REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

06 Jul 2023 12:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Atletico Madrid have signed Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu on a four-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday, after the player's contract with relegated Leicester City expired.

Soyuncu and six more players left Leicester when their contracts expired in June, following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The 27-year-old joined Leicester from German Bundesliga side Freiburg in 2018 and made more than 130 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Soyuncu has earned more than 50 caps with Turkey, since his debut in a friendly against Sweden in March 2016.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.