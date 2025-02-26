Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atletico stage two-goal comeback to hold Barcelona to 4-4 draw in cup thriller
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Atletico stage two-goal comeback to hold Barcelona to 4-4 draw in cup thriller

Atletico stage two-goal comeback to hold Barcelona to 4-4 draw in cup thriller
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 25, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Atletico stage two-goal comeback to hold Barcelona to 4-4 draw in cup thriller
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 25, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Julian Alvarez, Pablo Barrios, Marcos Llorente and teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea
Atletico stage two-goal comeback to hold Barcelona to 4-4 draw in cup thriller
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 25, 2025 FC Barcelona's Inigo Martinez celebrates scoring their third goal with Jules Kounde REUTERS/Nacho Doce TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
26 Feb 2025 06:58AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA : Atletico Madrid clawed back from two goals down to rescue a 4-4 draw at Barcelona in a rip-roaring battle in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Tuesday.

Atletico stunned the home side early on, taking a two-goal lead with Julian Alvarez opening the scoring inside the first minute and Antoine Griezmann extending their advantage five minutes later.

However, Barcelona fought back with goals by Pedri in the 19th minute and Pau Cubarsi in the 21st, before taking the lead through Inigo Martinez's header from a corner in the 41st minute.

Barca took control of proceedings and Robert Lewandowski made it 4-2 with a tap-in from close range after great individual work by Lamine Yamal in the 74th minute.

But if Barca's fans were confident of taking a two-goal advantage into the second leg, Atletico had other ideas.

They struck back through Marcos Llorente in the 84th minute and another goal on the counter by Alexander Sorloth in the third minute of stoppage time left it all square ahead of the return encounter in the Spanish capital on April 2.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement