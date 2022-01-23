Logo
Atletico strike late to seal dramatic 3-2 win against Valencia
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 22, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez shoots at goal REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 22, 2022 Valencia's Yunus Musah in action with Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 22, 2022 Valencia's Hugo Duro scores their second goal REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 22, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso celebrates scoring their third goal with Luis Suarez REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 22, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Nacho Doce
23 Jan 2022 06:54AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 06:54AM)
MADRID : LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to win 3-2 at home against Valencia, scoring two of their goals in stoppage time.

Atletico are fourth in the standings with 36 points, 13 behind leaders and city rivals Real Madrid.

Valencia took advantage of slack defending by Atletico to score twice in the first half, the first goal struck by American winger Yunus Musah in the 25th minute and the second on the stroke of halftime by striker Hugo Duro, on-loan from Getafe.

However, Diego Simeone's team returned from the break much more determined and halved the deficit shortly after the hour mark when substitute Matheus Cunha scored from a rebound following a corner kick.

Argentine forward Angel Correa equalised in the first minute of stoppage time before Mario Hermoso tapped in a low cross from Cunha two minutes later to send the home fans wild and seal an exhilarating win.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

