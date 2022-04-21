Logo
Granada hold Atletico to goalless draw
Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic heads at goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina)
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez shoots at goal from a free kick. (Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina)
21 Apr 2022 03:13AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 03:30AM)
Atletico Madrid missed a golden opportunity in the battle for second place in La Liga after they were held to a goalless draw by lowly Granada at a half-empty Metropolitano Stadium on a cold and rainy Wednesday in the Spanish capital.

Atletico trail leaders Real Madrid by 14 points following another frustrating afternoon, a week after they were knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals by Manchester City.

Diego Simeone's side are one point ahead of Barcelona in third and fourth-placed Sevilla, who both play tomorrow and could leapfrog Atletico.

Missing several starters due to injury and suspension, Atletico created few chances and rarely troubled Granada goalkeeper Luis Maximiano.

The home side came closest to breaking the deadlock in added time when striker Matheus Cunha expertly controlled a clever pass inside the box, but his effort crashed against the left post.

Source: Reuters

