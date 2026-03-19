Atletico survive scare at Tottenham to reach quarter-finals

LONDON, March 18 : Atletico Madrid withstood a rousing Tottenham Hotspur fightback to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 7-5 on aggregate despite a 3-2 loss in north London on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's side, who scored four times in the opening 22 minutes in last week's 5-2 first leg home romp, wobbled under a home onslaught but goals by Julian Alvarez and David Hancko ultimately gave them breathing space.

Although they bowed out, Tottenham did so with their pride restored as interim manager Igor Tudor enjoyed his first win in six games since taking charge thanks to a Xavi Simons double.

They will now try and take some positivity into their Premier League relegation battle while Atletico go on to meet La Liga rivals Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Tottenham extended their unbeaten home run in Europe to 25 games with a vibrant display that was at odds with what they have produced on their own turf this season.

At times as they steamed forward in a riveting contest, it looked as though it could be a night of glory against the side they beat in the 1963 Cup Winners' Cup final to become the first English club to win a major European trophy.

Randal Kolo Muani's textbook header from Mathys Tel's cross on the half hour gave Tottenham a halftime lead and hope as the volume in the stadium was cranked up.

Fuelled with belief, Tottenham should have made it 2-0 as Tel was played in after a slick passing move but instead of squaring to an unmarked team mate he fired goalwards and Juan Musso made a vital save, one of many on the night.

When Atletico launched a lethal counter-attack shortly after halftime and Ademola Lookman squared for Alvarez to rifle a shot past Guglielmo Vicario, it should have settled it.

But Tottenham refused to accept their fate and minutes later Archie Gray stole the ball and fed Simons who curled a superb effort past Musso.

Pedro Porro then brought a stunning save from Musso, who was in for first-choice keeper Jan Oblak, and when Hancko made it 2-2 with a glancing header to make it 7-4 on aggregate in the 75th minute, Tottenham's energy finally began to fade.

There was still a sting in the tail though as Simons netted a penalty after being fouled in the area by Jose Maria Gimenez.

Tottenham piled forward in five minutes of stoppage time but they had left it too late and the damage had been done eight days before after a chaotic first-leg display.