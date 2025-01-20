Atletico targeting Champions League final, says Simeone

Last season's quarter-finalists Atletico Madrid are not just vying for a deep run in the Champions League but hoping to keep their good form alive and win the competition, manager Diego Simeone said ahead of Tuesday's clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Atletico Madrid are the only team to reach three Champions League finals without winning the trophy, including two defeats to rivals Real Madrid under Simeone in 2014 and 2016.

The hosts are set to welcome high-flying Bayer Leverkusen, who are on an 11-match winning streak across all competitions, while Atleti's own run of 15 consecutive victories was ended by a 1-0 LaLiga defeat by Leganes on Saturday.

Two Champions League matches remain in the new league phase of eight, with the top eight teams qualifying automatically for the last 16.

Asked how important the game was in their push for the top eight, Simeone said: "We will compete with our goal in mind. The club has never won this Champions League, and our objective is to reach that final, which is so desired and cherished by us."

Teams finishing ninth to 24th will compete in two-legged knockout playoffs to secure their spot in the last 16.

Xabi Alonso's side Leverkusen are fourth in the Champions League standings with 13 points from six games, and Atleti sit 11th, a point behind Leverkusen.

Leverkusen won their first Bundesliga title last season, undefeated, and Simeone heaped praise on Alonso, who was also formerly a midfielder for rivals Real Madrid.

"Xabi is doing an excellent job, as he showed last season and he is on track to repeat it. He has a reference for how he saw football from the centre of the pitch, which is where it is best seen," he added.

"He had great coaches (as a player). We will have to take the game in a direction where we think we can do the damage on Tuesday."

After hosting Leverkusen, Atleti are set to travel to Austria on Jan. 29 to face Salzburg.