Sport

Atletico thrash Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second in LaLiga
Sport

Atletico thrash Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second in LaLiga

Atletico thrash Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second in LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain - November 30, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez in action REUTERS/Juan Medina
Atletico thrash Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second in LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain - November 30, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez scores their fourth goal before it is disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Juan Medina
Atletico thrash Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second in LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain - November 30, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone in action with Real Valladolid's Lucas Rosa REUTERS/Juan Medina
Atletico thrash Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second in LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain - November 30, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Atletico thrash Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second in LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain - November 30, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul celebrates with Antoine Griezmann and Javi Galan after scoring their third goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
01 Dec 2024 06:16AM
VALLADOLID, Spain : Atletico Madrid hammered bottom side Real Valladolid 5-0 in a LaLiga encounter at the Jose Zorrilla stadium on Saturday and provisionally moved into second place in the standings.

Atletico are on 32 points, two ahead of Real Madrid, who have two games in hand. Barcelona, who lost 2-1 to Las Palmas earlier on Saturday, remain top with 34 points.

Clement Lenglet opened the scoring for Atletico after 26 minutes with a close-range finish from Marcos Llorente's cross from the right, marking the French defender's first LaLiga goal since 2020.

Julian Alvarez doubled the lead in the 35th minute, pouncing on a rebound from goalkeeper Karl Hein who had blocked Antoine Griezmann's shot but could not deny the Argentine striker from the second attempt.

Rodrigo De Paul made it 3-0 two minutes later with a first-time low shot, before Griezmann added another goal seven minutes into the second half after a brilliant move that drew applause from the opposing fans.

Alexander Sorloth scored a stoppage-time winner as Valladolid slumped to their tenth defeat in 15 games, leaving them bottom of the table on nine points.

Source: Reuters

