Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atletico win again as march to Brazil title continues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Atletico win again as march to Brazil title continues

11 Nov 2021 08:14AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 08:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil : Atletico Mineiro beat Corinthians 3-0 at home on Wednesday to take another step closer to the Brazilian league title.

Diego Costa put the league leaders 1-0 up after 14 minutes when his long-range shot caught goalkeeper Cassio off guard, and then Keno doubled the lead six minutes into the second half with a ferocious shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Hulk got a third in stoppage time to cap a resounding victory.

The win was Atletico's 13th consecutive home victory in the Serie A, their longest such streak since the tournament moved to the current league format in 2003.

The result extends their lead at the top of the table to 13 points ahead of Palmeiras, who play Atletico Goianiense later on Wednesday.

Corinthians are in sixth place.

(The story has been refiled to change dateline.)

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us