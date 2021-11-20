Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atletico win appeal against Griezmann suspension
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Atletico win appeal against Griezmann suspension

Atletico win appeal against Griezmann suspension

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - France v Kazakhstan - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 13, 2021 France's Antoine Griezmann lifts his shirt to display a message in memory of the Paris attack victims as he celebrates scoring their seventh goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

20 Nov 2021 12:24AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 12:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann's two-match European ban has been reduced to one game following a successful appeal, governing body UEFA said in a statement on Friday (nov 19).

Griezmann, 30, was sent off in Atletico's 3-2 defeat at home by Liverpool in the Champions League last month and was initially handed a one-match ban that was later extended.

The Frenchman missed the reverse fixture against Liverpool, a 2-0 defeat, meaning that he has already served his suspension and will be available for the group stage clash at home to AC Milan on Wednesday.

The Spanish side are third in Group B with four points from as many games, eight points behind leaders Liverpool. Porto are second on five points.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us