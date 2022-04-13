Atletico win CAS appeal over UEFA order for partial stadium closure

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday (Apr 13) it has suspended UEFA's ruling for the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's stadium for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

UEFA had ordered Atletico on Monday to ensure at least 5,000 seats in the home section of the Wanda Metropolitano would not be filled after the Spanish side were charged due to their fans' discriminatory behaviour and throwing of objects.

Atletico appealed to CAS and the court suspended the order "considering the serious repercussions to local security if the partial stadium closure had to be enforced at this late stage", it said in a statement.

All fans with tickets for the second leg, which will be played later on Wednesday, will be allowed to attend, Atletico said.

UEFA had also ordered Atletico to display a banner with the wording "#NoToRacism" and the governing body's logo on it.

Pep Guardiola's City won the first leg 1-0 thanks to a Kevin de Bruyne goal. The winner of the tie will progress to the semi-finals and meet Real Madrid, who beat Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate on Tuesday.