Atletico win to maintain advantage at top of Brazil's Serie A
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Santos - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 13, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Ignacio Fernandez misses a penalty REUTERS/Washington Alves
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Santos - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 13, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Ignacio Fernandez celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Washington Alves
14 Oct 2021 08:24AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 08:18AM)
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil : Ignacio Fernandez scored one penalty and missed another as Atletico Mineiro came from behind to beat Santos 3-1 on Wednesday and remain at the top of Brazil’s Serie A.

Raniel put Santos ahead three minutes into the second half but Fernandez got one goal back from the penalty spot after 69 minutes before Nathan gave them the lead six minutes later with a header.

Fernandez saw another penalty saved with 10 minutes remaining but he reacted fastest to head home the rebound and make it 3-1.

The result leaves Atletico on 56 points, 11 ahead of Flamengo, who beat Juventude 3-1 in Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo have two games in hand and the two sides meet in Rio on Oct. 30.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

