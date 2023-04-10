Logo
Sport

Atletico win at Rayo Vallecano to close in on second-placed Real
Atletico win at Rayo Vallecano to close in on second-placed Real

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - April 9, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action with Rayo Vallecano's Alvaro Garcia and Oscar Trejo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - April 9, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina in action with Rayo Vallecano's Alvaro Garcia REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - April 9, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso in action with Rayo Vallecano's Radamel Falcao REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
10 Apr 2023 05:08AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 05:33AM)
First-half goals from Nahuel Molina and Mario Hermoso earned Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (Apr 9) to secure their fifth successive win and move within two points of second-placed Real Madrid in LaLiga.

A superb 12-match unbeaten league run has powered Atletico to a 57-point tally to close the gap on their city rivals, who virtually kissed their title chances goodbye after losing to Villarreal on Saturday.

Barcelona, who play Girona on Monday, lead the standings on 71 points.

Molina opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after a fast breakaway where Alvaro Morata set up the Argentina international for his first goal since joining the club in the close season.

Hermoso doubled the lead a couple of minutes later with a header from a corner, capitalising on a poor clearance by Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

The hosts were a man down after defender Florian Lejeune was sent off early in the second half, but left back Fran Garcia restored some hope by pulling one back in the 85th minute with a brilliant long-range low shot.

Atletico host relegation-threatened Almeria next Saturday while Rayo, ninth on 37 points, take on Osasuna on Friday.

Source: Reuters

