Atletico's Club World Cup exit is latest setback to Simeone's reign

Atletico Madrid will have to pick themselves up again as they pack their bags to travel back home earlier than most expected from the Club World Cup, after being knocked out of the tournament in the group stage.

Diego Simeone's side were eliminated despite a 1-0 victory over Brazil’s Botafogo in their final Group B match on Monday, as they finished third in the so-called "group of death", level on six points with Paris St Germain and Botafogo but falling short on goal difference.

The damage was largely inflicted in that opening 4-0 thrashing by PSG, a scoreline that would ultimately prove fatal to their ambitions in FIFA's revamped multi-million dollar showcase.

Simeone’s men arrived in the United States with high hopes, boasting a squad that included Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez, former France captain Antoine Griezmann, and several other international names.

However, their heavy loss to PSG and lacklustre performances overall raised further questions about the team’s direction under their long-serving manager.

Reflecting on the campaign, Simeone expressed pride in his players’ efforts but lamented what he deemed poor officiating.

"Proud of the boys' work. We gave absolutely everything we had. We won two out of three matches and even so, sadly we’re out,” he told DAZN after the Botafogo win.

"With six points, it wasn’t bad, but the match against PSG condemned us, where every refereeing decision always went against us. Today’s game also had a penalty decision overturned after a VAR review. It’s more of the same. We know what we need to improve, and this will help us move forward."

Griezmann was the standout performer against Botafogo, scoring the decisive goal and providing a rare spark for a side that has struggled to replicate the defensive prowess seen in Simeone's best years, when they reached two Champions League finals.

Despite dominating possession, Atletico rarely troubled Botafogo’s organised defence and needed their goalkeeper Jan Oblak to work their magic against their Brazilian rivals to avoid a worst result.

The previous defeat by PSG had already exposed familiar weaknesses, including frail defending against wide players and a lack of creativity in the final third—issues that have plagued them during their four consecutive trophy-less seasons.

Blaming the refereeing rather than facing their own issues seems like a tough pill to swallow to Atletico fans as this latest disappointment heaps further pressure on Simeone, Europe’s highest-paid manager, as he prepares for his 14th season in charge of the Madrid side.

Critics and fans alike are questioning whether the Argentine’s leadership can still inspire a squad that has stagnated in both domestic and European competitions.

Adding to Atletico’s woes is the sight of bitter rivals Real Madrid poised to advance in FIFA’s revamped tournament. With an off-season of introspection ahead, Atletico face mounting challenges to rebuild and reclaim their status as contenders on all fronts.