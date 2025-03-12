Atletico's Correa banned for five games after insulting referee

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has been suspended for five games following his insults towards a referee last weekend, Spain's soccer federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

The Argentina international saw a straight red card in the 88th minute of their 2-1 loss at Getafe in LaLiga on Sunday for a studs-up tackle on opposition defender Djene, after the incident was reviewed by VAR.

Correa then repeatedly insulted referee Cuadra Fernandez, who included the forward's remarks in the match report.

The sanction includes a one-match ban for the red card and four for the subsequent insults, the RFEF said.

The 30-year-old will miss Atletico's next five games of the domestic calendar, including LaLiga matches against Barcelona, ​​Espanyol, Sevilla, and Valladolid, as well as the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Barca.

Correa has scored seven goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.