Atletico's Felix to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix said he will miss the remainder of the season after picking up a hamstring injury during Sunday's 2-1 LaLiga win over Espanyol.

Felix, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Atletico this season, was taken off at halftime along with team mate Thomas Lemar, who also suffered a hamstring issue.

"Unfortunately, the news is not what I was looking forward to and it is with deep sadness that I find myself unable to help my team in what is left to play this season," Felix wrote on Instagram.

"Now I can only support Atleti from the outside and work hard on my recovery to come back stronger."

Atletico are fourth in LaLiga on 60 points after 32 matches and host Granada on Wednesday.