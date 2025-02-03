Atletico's Simeone puts Real derby out of his mind to focus on Getafe clash

A pivotal trip to LaLiga leaders Real Madrid awaits this weekend for Atletico Madrid, who are just a point behind in the standings, but coach Diego Simeone is putting all his focus on Tuesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final against Getafe.

Getafe are 14th in LaLiga, three points above the relegation zone. However, the Jose Bordalas-led team are yet to lose a game this calendar year, and their six-match unbeaten streak includes a 1-1 draw with Barcelona.

"We live from match to match, from day to day. There is no other thought than tomorrow's game," Simeone told reporters on Monday.

"The profile of the coach and the team is very clear. The last few games they have played, with Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Sevilla, speak of a great intensity of play.

"They know what they are playing for, and when a team knows what they are playing for, they are always dangerous."

Getafe have not beaten Atletico since 2011, but Simeone's side had to dig deep to clinch a 1-0 win in their last meeting in December.

A win over Getafe will mean more matches for Atletico in an already busy calendar as they try to secure their first LaLiga title since 2020-21 and play in the Champions League knockout stage, but the coach said he was not concerned.

"Obviously we all have the objective of going through and reaching the final of the Copa del Rey," he said.

"I can't imagine anything other than trying to take the game to where we can hurt Getafe to stay in the competition."