Nov 20 : The ATP, which governs men's tennis, on Friday approved measures aimed at increasing total player compensation to more than $350 million from 2028, while putting off a decision on controversial proposals for doubles tennis until later this year.

• In the next phase of progress under its OneVision plan for players, the top 100 earners are projected to make at least $1.1 million from 2028, with the top 175 earning at least $450,000 and the top 250 at least $250,000.

• More than $100 million in central investment by the ATP will include a $50 million ATP Bonus Pool, a $25 million year-end rankings bonus and $26 million for player pensions.

• More than half a billion dollars in player compensation is projected when the $350 million across the ATP is combined with prize money from Grand Slams.

• The ATP Bonus Pool will more than double to $50 million, with top-30 players eligible for payments at each mandatory Masters 1000 event. The five-event minimum will be removed, allowing players to earn from the first event they play.

• The 2028 calendar featuring dedicated tournament-category weeks is expected to be announced early next year.

• The proposals for doubles remain under discussion, with a decision expected by the end of 2026. Reuters had reported that plans included smaller draws and shifting prize money to singles qualifying and early-round payouts.