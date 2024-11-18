Logo
Sport

ATP Finals to stay in Italy until 2030
Sport

ATP Finals to stay in Italy until 2030

ATP Finals to stay in Italy until 2030

Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 17, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during the final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

18 Nov 2024 05:21AM
The ATP Finals will continued to be staged in Italy until 2030, the governing body of men's tennis and the Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) announced on Sunday.

The decision follows the successful run of the event in Turin, which was initially scheduled to host the season-ending tournament until 2025. 

The tournament, boosted by the presence of local hero and world number one Jannik Sinner, drew over 183,000 fans this year, with all 15 sessions of the eight-day event sold out. The prize fund reached an unprecedented $15.25 million.

"The ATP Finals has firmly established its legacy in Italy as a premier global sporting event," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi in a statement.

"Together with FITP, we aim to continue enhancing the experience for players and fans."

Sinner became the first Italian to claim the title on Sunday after beating American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 in the final.

Source: Reuters

