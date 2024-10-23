Logo
ATP roundup: Alex de Minaur rallies in Vienna
FILE PHOTO: Sep 4, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Alex de Minaur of Australia in action against Jack Draper of Great Britain on day ten of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/File Photo

23 Oct 2024 07:02AM
Second seed Alex de Minaur of Australia bounced back from a tough first set and defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the Erste Bank Open on Tuesday in Vienna, Austria.

Struff won 10 of his 11 first-serve points in the opening set, but de Minaur took over from there. He finished the match 4-for-6 in both saving break points and converting chances to break Struff's serve.

Luciano Darderi of Italy defeated Dominic Thiem 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the final match of the retiring Austrian star's career. The former World No. 3 never regained his form after a major right wrist injury in 2021. After the match, Thiem received a thunderous ovation and his racket was placed in a glass case.

Also advancing in straight sets were American No. 5 seed Frances Tiafoe, Italian No. 6 seed Lorenzo Musetti, British No. 7 seed Jack Draper, American Marcos Giron, Frenchman Gael Monfils and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

Swiss Indoors Basel

No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece needed 2 hours, 32 minutes to battle past Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) in the first round in Switzerland.

Tsitsipas trailed the third-set tiebreaker 4-2 before pulling off the final five points in a row to come from behind. Cerundolo out-aced Tsitsipas 9-6, but Tsitsipas saved 6 of 8 break points. The Greek's next opponent will be Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp, who led his match 3-6, 6-4, 4-0 when Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik retired due to injury.

No. 4 seed Holger Rune of Denmark defeated Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-4, 7-6 (3), while No. 6 seed Ben Shelton of the U.S. beat Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-4. Also advancing in straight sets were Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Switzerland's Dominic Stricker and Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

