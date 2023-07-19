Logo
ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev needs three sets to win in Sweden
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2023 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his third round match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

19 Jul 2023 06:13AM
Fifth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany outlasted Slovakia's Alex Molcan 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to advance out of the first round of the Nordea Open on Tuesday in Bastad, Sweden.

Zverev's seeded counterparts, however, got tripped up early and often. Austria's Sebastian Ofner rallied to beat No. 6 Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 4-6, 6-1, 7-5; Slovak qualifier Jozef Kovalik upset No. 7 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-4; and Argentina's Federico Coria took down eighth-seeded countryman Sebastian Baez 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

In a battle between Swedish wild cards, Leo Borg, son of legendary Bjorn Borg, notched his first ATP main-draw victory by advancing past Elias Ymer with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory. Also victorious Tuesday were Italian Matteo Arnaldi, Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Russians Pavel Kotov and Alexander Shevchenko.

EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland led 6-1, 3-1 when Spanish sixth seed Roberto Carballes Baena withdrew from their first-round match with an injury on Tuesday in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is vying to become the first Swiss man to win his national open since Roger Federer did so in 2004.

Swiss wild card Dominic Stricker also moved on with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) win over Arthur Fils of France. Others to advance included Argentina's Facundo Bagnis and Pedro Cachin, Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

