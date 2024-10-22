ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev races to 60th win in Vienna

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany zipped past Joel Schwaerzler 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open on Monday in Vienna, Austria.

The 67-minute victory was the 60th of the season for Zverev, matching his career high from 2018. He did not face a break point and won 23 of 24 points on his first serve against the 18-year-old Austrian.

Czech Jakub Mensik ousted No. 8 seed Alexei Popyrin of Australia 7-6 (3), 6-2. Italy's Matteo Berrettini never faced a break point in a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. Flavio Cobolli of Italy was a 7-6 (1), 6-3 winner over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Swiss Indoors Basel

No. 1 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia needed just 64 minutes to complete a 6-3, 6-2 win over Portugal's Nuno Borges in the first round at Basel, Switzerland.

Rublev only dropped one point on his first serve (25 of 26) and finished with nearly twice as many winners (21-11) as Borges. Up next for Rublev is either Chile's Alejandro Tabilo or Marin Cilic of Croatia.

No. 5 seed Ugo Humbert of France outlasted Switzerland's Jerome Kym 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5, while No. 7 Arthur Fils of France defeated German's Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (5), 6-3. Other first-round winners were Belgium's David Goffin and France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

