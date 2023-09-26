Logo
Sport

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev reaches Chengdu final
File Photo: Sep 6, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany hits to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day ten of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2023 Russia's Karen Khachanov in action during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
26 Sep 2023 02:04AM
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany will meet unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin in the Chengdu Open final in Chengdu, China.

Zverev saved all five break points and fired nine aces in a 6-3, 7-6 (2) semifinal win on Monday against No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. Zverev is chasing his first hard-court title since the Nitto ATP Finals in November 2021.

Standing in the way is Safiullin, who reached the final of the ATP 250 event with a 6-3, 6-4 upset against No. 2 seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy. Safiullin struck nine aces and never faced a break point in the 89-minute match.

Zhuhai Championships

No. 1 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia halted a dubious semifinal streak and will take on eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan for the ATP 250 hard-court title in Zhuhai, China.

Khachanov's 7-5, 6-4 defeat of No. 4 seed Sebastian Korda ended his five-match semifinal skid, putting him in his first final since Adelaide in January 2022. He won 83 per cent of his first-service points (30 of 36) against Korda.

Nishioka advanced Monday with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Russia's Aslan Karatsev. Karatsev finished with a 29-8 edge in winners but also committed 20 unforced errors to Nishioka's five.

Source: Reuters

