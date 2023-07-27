Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points to win in Hamburg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points to win in Hamburg

ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points to win in Hamburg

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 250 - Swedish Open - Bastad, Sweden - July 23, 2023 Russia 's Andrey Rublev in action during his final match against Norway's Casper Ruud Anders Bjuro/TT News Agency via REUTERS/File Photo

27 Jul 2023 09:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Second-seeded Andrey Rublev saved three match points in the deciding tiebreaker to escape with a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7) victory over Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Wednesday.

The Russian trailed 6-4 in the tiebreak before saving the next two points. After Zapata Miralles went back ahead 7-6, Rublev saved another as part of recording three straight points to win the two-hour, 53-minute match.

In another first-round match, top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway notched a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

In second-round play, fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev beat Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 7-5 in an all-German affair. Other second-round winners include Frenchman Luca Van Assche and Serbian Laslo Djere.

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Australia's Alexei Popyrin converted four of five break points while posting a 6-4, 6-1 victory over third-seeded Austrian Sebastian Ofner in a second-round match at Umag.

In other second-round play, seventh-seeded Matteo Arnaldi was a 6-3, 7-6 (5) winner over fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli. Also, Croatia's Dino Prizmic beat Hungary's Zsombor Piros 6-2, 6-3.

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, the No. 6 seed, registered a 6-3, 6-2 win over Filip Misolic of Austria. Also winning first-round matches were Jaume Munar of Spain, Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, Argentina's Federico Coria and Italy's Marco Cecchinato.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.